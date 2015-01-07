版本:
BRIEF-Blackstone, TSSP to buy Acenden Mortgage from Lehman Brothers' administrators

Jan 7 Blackstone Group LP :

* Funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and TPG Special Situations Partners to acquire Acenden Mortgage from administrators of Lehman Brothers

* Transaction is expected to close in early 2015, subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals

* Acenden has more than 64,000 loans under management, with a value of about 5.4 bln stg (at December 2013) Further company coverage:
