UPDATE 1-Blackstone Asia head Chae to oversee Asia ops from NY -memo

* Chae to reassume responsibility for media and
communications investments -memo
* Ed Huang, Yi Luo to lead China private equity investing
-memo
* Jan Nielsen, James Carnegie to lead ex-China private
equity investing -memo
* Blackstone raised $17 bln from Asian investors in past 3
years -source
(Adds details of deals, responsibilities of team members in
Asia)
By Stephen Aldred and Greg Roumeliotis
HONG KONG, April 4 Blackstone Group LP's
head of private equity for Asia, senior managing director
Michael Chae, is returning to New York after three years in Hong
Kong, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Chae arrived in Hong Kong from New York in 2011, with a
mandate to rebuild and localise the firm in Asia, taking over
from Ben Jenkins who was Asia head at that time.
Chae will remain head of private equity for Asia, and will
continue to oversee Blackstone's operations in the region from
New York. He will also reassume responsibility for global media
and communications investments, said the memo from the firm's
president Tony James.
Chae will also help oversee the investment process for
Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities division, working closely
with the group's deal teams.
The memo also said Ed Huang and Yi Luo will lead
Blackstone's private equity investing in China, while Jan
Nielsen and James Carnegie will lead investing outside China.
Blackstone's team in Asia has more than doubled since the
financial crisis, and the firm now has 225 people in the region
and last year opened a new office in Singapore, according to a
source with knowledge of the matter.
The firm last year completed the $625 million buyout of
Pactera Technology International, the second-largest private
equity buyout in China last year, a deal which was led by Huang.
Blackstone has raised $17 billion from investors in Asia
during Chae's three years in the region, said the source, who
could not be named as details of the fundraising were private.
The contents of the memo were confirmed by an external
spokeswoman.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG and Greg Roumeliotis
in NEW YORK; Editing by Paul Tait and Christopher Cushing)