MOVES-C.Suisse banker leaving for Blackstone as Greater China chair -sources

LONDON/HONG KONG July 3 Private-equity firm
Blackstone Group LP has hired Liping Zhang as its
chairman for Greater China, sources familiar with the move said
on Friday.
Zhang sent an email on Friday saying he is leaving Credit
Suisse, where he started in 2004 and was most recently
co-chief executive for Greater China, to join an unnamed client,
added the sources, who could not be named because the move
hasn't been publicly announced.
Neil Harvey, the other co-CEO of Credit Suisse for Greater
China, will become sole CEO, the sources said.
Blackstone and Credit Suisse declined to comment on Zhang.
