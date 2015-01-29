Blackstone defers more compensation ahead of unit spinout

Jan 29 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it had
extended the vesting period for shares given to employees, a
move that could help retain investment bankers in a unit to be
spun out this year.
Blackstone announced last year it would combine its mergers
and acquisitions, restructuring and private fundraising advisory
businesses with the advisory boutique of star investment banker
Paul Taubman. The combined entity is expected to be spun out to
Blackstone shareholders in the second half of 2015.
Blackstone employees receive on average 15 to 20 percent of
their compensation in shares, and are entitled to these shares
in four annual installments. They were previously allowed to
keep these shares even if they left the New York-based firm in
the interim.
The change in the vesting schedule, which was made in the
fourth quarter, means that Blackstone employees in its advisory
businesses could lose shares they were entitled to as
compensation if they left early, making them less vulnerable to
recruitment pitches from other investment banking boutiques such
as Moelis & Co and Evercore Partners Inc.
"The shares immediately vest, we changed it to three years.
This has retention characteristics that are helpful, so that
impacts advisory and (Blackstone's hedge funds investment arm)
BAAM in particular," Chief Financial Officer Laurence Tosi told
investors and analysts on Blackstone's quarterly earnings call.
The change has less impact on Blackstone employees who work
on private equity, real estate, and other such funds. These
funds already pay employees who invest in them performance fees,
also known as carried interest, under a three-year vesting
schedule.
Blackstone pays its employees carried interest in cash. On
the other hand, Apollo Global Management LLC, a rival
alternative asset manager, does use shares to pay carried
interest.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Gunna
Dickson)