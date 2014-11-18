Blackstone to sell Manhattan skyscraper for about $2.25 bln -WSJ

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Blackstone Group LP has reached a deal to sell a Manhattan office tower for about $2.25 billion to a venture led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms of the sale.
The deal for the 1095 Avenue of the Americas building, if completed, would represent the second most expensive sale of an individual office building in U.S. history, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/11eMwF6)
Ivanhoe, the real-estate arm of public pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, has been active in recent years, buying towers in Seattle and New York, the report added. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
