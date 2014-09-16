Blackstone Group seeks to raise $16 bln for its latest fund -WSJ

Sept 16 Blackstone Group LP is aiming to
raise about $16 billion for its latest buyout fund, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
The firm has already issued marketing documents for
Blackstone Capital Partners VII LP, the newspaper reported.(on.wsj.com/X9Ji3o)
The fund's predecessor, Blackstone Capital Partners VI LP,
was launched in 2008 and closed four years later, raising just
over $16 billion in investments, challenged by the global
financial crisis.
Blackstone Capital Partners VI attracted some of the world's
largest private-equity investors, including the California
Public Employees' Retirement System and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, according to disclosures by these pension
funds. (reut.rs/1Dd6Cie)
Representatives at Blackstone were not immediately available
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)