Blackstone raises $18 bln for global buyout fund

Dec 14 Blackstone Group LP, the largest
alternative asset manager, said on Monday it had raised $18
billion for its latest global private equity fund, highlighting
the healthy pace of fundraising by large buyout firms.
The fund, dubbed Blackstone Capital Partners VII, exceeded
its fundraising limit of $17.5 billion and accepted over 250
investors, Blackstone said in a statement.
Blackstone said it expects to start investing cash from the
fund in the first three months of next year.
Blackstone managed a record $333.9 billion in assets at the
end of September.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)