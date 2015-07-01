Blackstone to offer debt relief on some Spanish mortgages- Bloomberg

July 1 Blackstone Group LP is seeking to
restructure some of the 6.4 billion euros ($7.13 billion) of
Spanish home loans it bought last year to help borrowers meet
repayments, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The U.S. private equity fund is offering to cut outstanding
debt or allow homeowners to vacate and walk away from their
loans, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1IM5SA6)
Blackstone will only foreclose on "strategic defaulters" who
can pay but refuse to, while homeowners at risk of social
exclusion, representing about 3 percent of Blackstone's
portfolio, will be allowed to remain in their property paying
subsidized rents, Bloomberg reported.
Blackstone bought a big mortgage portfolio from Spain's
nationalized Catalunya Banc for 3.615 billion euros last year.
Anticipa, Blackstone's mortgage servicing unit, took over
the management of the loan portfolio two months ago, with about
75 percent of the debt classified as under-performing or
non-performing. It would take about seven years to restructure
the debt, Bloomberg said.
Blackstone spokesman Andrew Dowler declined to comment on
the report.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)