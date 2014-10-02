CORRECTED-MOVES-Giovanni Cutaia joins Blackstone from Lone Star Funds

(Corrects company name in headline to Lone Star from Lode Star)

Oct 2 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, appointed Giovanni Cutaia senior managing director and chief operating officer of asset management in its real estate group.

Cutaia joins from Lone Star Funds, where he was a senior managing director and co-head of commercial real estate investments for the Americas region, Blackstone said on its website. (bit.ly/1yALmD0)

Cutaia has also worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 12 years in its real estate principal investments as a managing director. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)