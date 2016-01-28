UPDATE 2-Blackstone ups new investments as Q4 earnings disappoint

* Blackstone says now an interesting time to buy
* Doubles size of new investment in Q4
* Q4 economic net income slumps 70 percent y/y to $0.37/shr
By Koh Gui Qing
NEW YORK, Jan 28 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it
is seizing on the market turmoil to make new investments, as it
posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings due partly to
falling oil prices.
Armed with nearly $80 billion of unspent cash - the most in
its industry - Blackstone increased its investments in debt and
the real estate sector between November and December in the hope
of picking up bargains battered by choppy markets.
"We think it's a very interesting time to put money out
now," said Blackstone President Tony James. "New investments
have become much more attractive. Many individual company stock
prices have dropped 30 to 40 percent."
Blackstone's new investments almost doubled to $15.7 billion
in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago.
Despite sitting on hundreds of billions of unspent funds,
many private equity firms such as Blackstone have avoided
splashy investments in the past year, due in part to worries
that a precipitous fall in oil prices may worsen. Any changes
could signal that investors' risk appetites are improving.
The first among its peers to report fourth-quarter results,
Blackstone said economic net income (ENI), which accounts for
unrealized investment gains or losses, dropped 70 percent to
$435.7 million, or 37 cents per share. That compared with $1.4
billion, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 45.5 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It has been a tough few months for private equity firms. The
market for high-yield bonds and loans, the lifeblood of buyout
deals, has almost ground to a halt, as banks struggle to sell
them. Banks also are lending fewer of the riskiest junk-rated
loans that fund buyouts, further tightening financing
conditions.
Blackstone's ENI slid across the board, though most of the
losses are only on paper as Blackstone can hold its investments
for long periods of time and sell when prices rebound.
The private equity, real estate, hedge fund and credit
divisions all suffered and the credit arm took the biggest hit
as losses doubled to $90.5 million from a year earlier.
Yet even as investments weakened, investors handed
Blackstone more cash to manage. Assets under management
increased 16 percent to a record $336.4 billion, with growth in
each of its investment arms.
Distributable earnings, which show the actual cash that
Blackstone has available to pay dividends, slumped over a fifth
in the fourth quarter to $878 million, or 72 cents per share.
For all of 2015, however, Blackstone distributed a record $3.8
billion.
Blackstone shares, which underperformed the Dow Jones
industrial average last year, were down 5.6 percent by
mid-day Thursday.
