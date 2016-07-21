版本:
Blackstone earnings beat forecasts on real estate, energy

NEW YORK, July 21 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported higher-than-expected economic net income of 44 cents per share for the second quarter, helped by strong real estate investments and a rebound in energy prices.

Blackstone said on Thursday its second-quarter ENI was up 2 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected ENI to fall 9 percent to 39 cents per share from 43 cents.

ENI, a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms, accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

