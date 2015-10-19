版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 06:46 BJT

Blackstone nears deal to buy Stuyvesant Town for $5.3 bln - source

Oct 19 Blackstone Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village apartment complex for around $5.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Blackstone declined to comment on Monday.

(Reporting by Gregory Roumeliotis in New York and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐