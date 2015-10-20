UPDATE 1-Blackstone nears deal to buy Manhattan apartment complex for $5.3 bln - source

(Adds background on Stuyvesant Town)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Oct 19 Blackstone Group LP is nearing a
deal to acquire Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village
apartment complex for around $5.3 billion, according to a person
familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it
publicly.
The deal would put Manhattan's biggest apartment complex in
the hands of the world's largest private equity firm, and end
five years of squabbling and litigation that have held up a sale
Stuyvesant Town, a sprawling complex of 56 high-rise brick
buildings with a private park on 80 acres on Manhattan's East
Side, was at the center of a $3 billion default five years ago.
CWCapital Asset Management LLC, a special servicer
representing bondholders, took control of the complex in 2010
after its owners missed a debt payment.
The roughly 11,000-apartment complex was sold by MetLife Inc
to Tishman Speyer Properties L.P. and an affiliate of BlackRock
Inc for a record $5.4 billion at the top of the commercial real
estate market in 2007.
Blackstone declined to comment on Monday. CWCapital was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Gregory Roumeliotis in New York and Rishika Sadam
in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)