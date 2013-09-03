Blackstone raises $5 billion for second rescue lending fund

| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Blackstone Group LP said
on Tuesday it had raised $5 billion from investors for its
second rescue lending fund, underscoring how alternative asset
managers are looking to displace banks in providing financing to
companies in distress.
Five years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, banks are
facing increasingly stringent financial regulations that have
left an opening for investment firms such as Blackstone in areas
that banks are retreating from.
Bennett Goodman, who helps manage Blackstone's credit
investment arm called GSO, last year called the Volcker rule,
which limits banks from taking on risky bets using their balance
sheets, an "Employment Act for GSO."
Blackstone said in a statement on Tuesday that the new fund,
GSO Capital Solutions Fund II, was oversubscribed by investors
and proved more popular than its first such fund, which raised
over $3.25 billion in 2010.
Unlike banks that often rely on their balance sheets for
proprietary trading and investing, Blackstone and other
alternative asset managers have at their disposal long-dated
capital they have raised from pension funds, insurance firms and
other institutional investors.
GSO has deployed to date more than $4 billion in lending to
distressed companies facing liquidity issues, with a focus on
North America and Western Europe, Blackstone said.
Credit assets accounted for $62.2 billion of Blackstone's
total assets under management of $229.6 billion as of the end of
June. Real estate accounted for $63.9 billion, private equity
for $53.3 billion and hedge fund assets for $50.1 billion.