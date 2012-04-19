UPDATE 3-Blackstone's record assets boost earnings

* Assets under management up 27 pct to $190 bln
* Q1 net income rises 36.5 pct to $58.3 million
* ENI $432.3 mln vs $571 mln a year earlier
* Distributable earnings $162.1 mln vs $201.9 mln
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, April 19 Blackstone Group LP,
the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported higher
first-quarter earnings as demand for its real estate and credit
funds pushed assets under management to a record and yielded
more management fees.
Blackstone, whose performance is monitored closely by
investors hoping to divine the fortunes of the upcoming initial
public offering of peer Carlyle Group LP, reported net income
rose 36.5 percent to $58.3 million.
"Every one of our investing businesses experienced both net
capital inflows as well as value appreciation in the quarter,"
Stephen Schwarzman, founder and chief executive of Blackstone,
said in a statement.
Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel,
Pinnacle Foods and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said economic
net income (ENI), a metric of its profitability that takes into
account changes in the market value of its portfolio, dropped to
$432.3 million from $571 million a year earlier.
This was because the value of its assets increased at a
slower rate in the first quarter of 2012 compared to that of
2011. The firm missed ENI expectations as determining the value
of Blackstone's portfolio with precision continued to be
elusive.
"The firm showed lower unrealized gains than we expected,
the mark-to-market valuations were less favorable. However, we
think the firm's long-term fundamentals remain strong," said
Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim.
Blackstone's shares are up 5.9 percent year-to-date,
compared with a 10.1 percent rise in the S&P 500 Index
and a 15 percent rise in the S&P Asset Management and Custody
Banks Index, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Blackstone shares were trading down about 2.2 percent at
$14.51 in Wednesday afternoon trading in a flat stock market in
New York.
Distributable earnings -- actual cash available to pay
dividends -- came in at $162.1 million, down from $201.9 million
the year before. This was because the firm generated less profit
from selling assets in its funds.
"I think (realization activity) will pick up towards the end
of this year and unless there is a dramatic change in market
conditions I would expect it to be much stronger in 2013 and
stronger even in 2014," Blackstone Chief Operating officer Tony
James told journalists in a conference call.
REAL ESTATE BOOST
Total assets under management were $190 billion at the end
of March, a record and up 27 percent year on year. Fee-earning
assets under management rose 26 percent to a record $156
billion.
The firm's real estate portfolio increased to $48.3 billion
at the end of March 2012 from $35 billion the year before while
its credit businesses boasted $50.8 billion in assets compared
with $31.5 billion the year before.
This boosted management fees as net fee-related earnings
came in at $138 million from $98.5 million the year before.
Total performance fees net of compensation plunged to $6.6
million from $81 million the year before.
James said the firm's latest flagship real estate fund,
Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, had raised about $10
billion while its new energy fund had accumulated about $1.5
billion in committed capital.
Private equity accounts for just a quarter of the assets of
Blackstone, which also runs a hedge fund group and an investment
banking business. On April 13, Schwarzman announced that Garrett
Moran, who joined Blackstone in 2005 to streamline its private
equity unit, would retire from the firm at the end of June,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The spotlight on private equity has intensified due to Mitt
Romney's bid this year for the U.S. presidency. Romney
co-founded and served as head of private equity firm Bain
Capital LLC, a tenure criticized by political opponents who
accuse him of stripping companies of jobs and assets to achieve
profits.
Blackstone's Schwarzman is an outspoken supporter of Romney,
with whom he has done deals in the past, while James is a backer
of President Barack Obama and is planning to host a fundraising
event for his reelection campaign.
"The Obama campaign has actually said they are not going to
go after the industry but I suspect the super-PACs and what-not
will, and so I'm not looking forward to it and I don't think
it's fair or right but there's not much I can do about it,"
James said.