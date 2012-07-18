Blackstone names Baratta to lead global buyouts

July 18 The Blackstone Group LP said on Wednesday its European head of private equity, Joseph Baratta, would lead its global buyout efforts, which have so far been overseen by Blackstone President Tony James, who runs the company day to day.

Baratta, who will also join the firm's management committee, has worked on some of Blackstone's most high-profile investments, including SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Merlin Entertainments Group, Center Parcs and Spirit Group.

"Joe Baratta embodies the best of Blackstone -- high integrity, strong investment acumen, a focus on the needs of our limited partners and a great developer of talent," James said in a statement.