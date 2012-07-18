Blackstone names Baratta to lead global buyouts

July 18 The Blackstone Group LP said on
Wednesday its European head of private equity, Joseph Baratta,
would lead its global buyout efforts, which have so far been
overseen by Blackstone President Tony James, who runs the
company day to day.
Baratta, who will also join the firm's management committee,
has worked on some of Blackstone's most high-profile
investments, including SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Merlin
Entertainments Group, Center Parcs and Spirit Group.
"Joe Baratta embodies the best of Blackstone -- high
integrity, strong investment acumen, a focus on the needs of our
limited partners and a great developer of talent," James said in
a statement.