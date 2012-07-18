UPDATE 1-Blackstone's Baratta to lead global buyouts

* Baratta helped build European private equity business
* Expected to be succeeded by Lionel Assant
July 18 The Blackstone Group LP said on
Wednesday its European head of private equity, Joseph Baratta,
would lead its global buyout efforts, which have so far been
overseen by Tony James, Blackstone's president who runs the firm
day-to-day.
Baratta, who will also join the firm's management committee,
has worked on some of Blackstone's most high-profile
investments, including SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Merlin
Entertainments Group, Center Parcs and Spirit Group.
"Joe Baratta embodies the best of Blackstone - high
integrity, strong investment acumen, a focus on the needs of our
limited partners and a great developer of talent," James said in
a statement.
Currently working in London, Baratta will be based in New
York from September. Lionel Assant, a senior managing director
in London, is expected to assume a leadership role in the
European private equity group. James will remain involved in all
investment decisions in private equity.
Baratta, who recently turned 40, came to Europe 11 years
ago. Together with David Blitzer, another senior Blackstone
dealmaker, he is largely credited with building the firm's
private equity business in Europe.
One banker, who knows them both, said Baratta is likely to
take a more considered approach than his colleague, who had a
propensity to "shoot from the hip."
Far from being a "strip-and-flip" merchant, Baratta cemented
his reputation with Merlin, then a small theme parks operator,
which through acquisition and new openings has grown into world
No. 2 behind Walt Disney Co.
Baratta, a graduate of Georgetown University will have a
huge amount for deals. Blackstone's latest buyout fund,
Blackstone Capital Partners VI, completed fundraising in
January, raising just over $16 billion.
Blackstone's private equity group comprises 129
professionals in New York, London, Germany, Mumbai, Singapore,
Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. It manages $47 billion in
assets.