UPDATE 1-Blackstone to buy properties from Duke Realty for $1.08 bln

(Adds detail)

Oct 21 Duke Realty Corp said it will sell its suburban office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone Group for $1.08 billion.

The portfolio has 82 suburban office properties located in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando and Tampa.

Blackstone expects its latest real estate fund to raise more than $10 billion at a time when other big-name private equity managers have had to content themselves with smaller funds.

The deal is expected to close on or about Dec. 1, 2011. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)