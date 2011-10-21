版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五 13:29 BJT

UPDATE 1-Blackstone to buy properties from Duke Realty for $1.08 bln

(Adds detail)

Oct 21 Duke Realty Corp said it will sell its suburban office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone Group for $1.08 billion.

The portfolio has 82 suburban office properties located in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando and Tampa.

Blackstone expects its latest real estate fund to raise more than $10 billion at a time when other big-name private equity managers have had to content themselves with smaller funds.

The deal is expected to close on or about Dec. 1, 2011. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐