UPDATE 1-Blackstone to buy properties from Duke Realty for $1.08 bln

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds detail)
Oct 21 Duke Realty Corp said it will sell its suburban office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone Group for $1.08 billion.
The portfolio has 82 suburban office properties located in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando and Tampa.
Blackstone expects its latest real estate fund to raise more than $10 billion at a time when other big-name private equity managers have had to content themselves with smaller funds.
The deal is expected to close on or about Dec. 1, 2011. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.