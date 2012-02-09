Blackstone, partner raised $1 bln to develop shale fields -WSJ

Homebuilder Toll Brothers posts 3.8 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.
Feb 8 Blackstone Group LP and an energy company it invested in raised $1 billion from commercial banks to develop shale fields in south Texas, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The largest publicly listed alternative asset manager is expected to announce the deal, involving GeoSouthern Energy Corp, on Thursday.
The investment gave Blackstone a position in the oil-rich Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas.
Blackstone Group was not immediately available for comment.
Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.