Blackstone raises $4 bln mezzanine debt fund

March 28 Blackstone Group LP said on
Wednesday it raised a $4 billion second mezzanine fund -- one of
the world's largest mezzanine funds and the biggest one to be
raised after the 2008 financial crisis.
Credit is a major business for Blackstone, accounting for 22
percent of its $166 billion of assets under management as of the
end of 2011. It allows the private equity firm to invest in
companies through the debt rather than the equity route.
Blackstone's GSO Capital Opportunities Fund II will focus on
opportunities in the U.S. and Europe. It has already allocated a
total of $780 million to four investments, including providing
financing for Sony Corp's acquisition of music label
EMI Group's publishing unit.
GSO Capital Opportunities Fund I, which raised $2 billion
and started investing in 2007, was valued at 1.3 times its cost
as of the end of September, according to Oregon Public Employees
Retirement Fund, a Blackstone investor.