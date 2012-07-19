UPDATE 1-Blackstone's earnings slump; performance fees lower

* Assets under management $190 bln as of end-June
* Q2 ENI down 74 pct y/y to $212 mln
* Q2 distributable earnings down 1 pct y/y to $188 mln
July 19 Blackstone Group LP, the largest
publicly listed alternative asset manager, said second-quarter
earnings dropped as challenging public markets weighed on the
value of its assets and reduced its lucrative performance fees.
Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel,
Pinnacle Foods and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, reported on
Thursday that economic net income (ENI), a metric of its
profitability that takes into account the market valuation of
its portfolio, fell 74 percent from a year earlier to $212
million.
Distributable earnings, which show cash available to pay
dividends, slipped 1 percent to $188 million. Fee-related
earnings, usually the most reliable source of profits, dropped 7
percent to $146 million.
Assets under management were $190 billion as of the end of
June, flat compared to the previous quarter. Fee-earning assets
under management were also little changed at $158 billion,
albeit a record.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 10 cents per
common unit.