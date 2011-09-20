UPDATE 2-Blackstone hires Carlyle China dealmaker--sources

* Yi Luo was Shanghai-based MD at Carlyle
By Stephen Aldred
Sept 20 Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) has hired Yi
Luo from rival Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] as a senior dealmaker for
China as the giant private equity firm builds a new team in the
region under Asia head Michael Chae, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Luo will be a senior managing director based in Shanghai
and report directly to Chae, one of the sources said.
Chae, a former top Blackstone dealmaker from New York, came
to Asia in December 2010 to run the private equity unit in the
region, as well as to manage relationships with Blackstone's
investors in the region. [ID:nS1E78C121]
Luo's hire comes within a week of news that Ben Jenkins,
the firm's top dealmaker in Asia before Chae's arrival, is
leaving Blackstone and returning to New York.
Blackstone and Carlyle declined to comment.
Luo was a Shanghai-based managing director at Carlyle
focused on Asian buyout opportunities, one of 12 mainland
Chinese managing directors the firm has for its three funds
that invest in the country.
China is the primary focus for global firms investing in
Asia. Of the $16.2 billion in private equity capital invested
in Asia this year, $10.4 billion has been in China, recent
Thomson Reuters data show.
To accelerate investments in an increasingly competitive
market, Blackstone and rival firms, including TPG Capital LP
[TPG.UL], Carlyle and the private equity arms of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are all raising
local currency funds for China to accelerate investments.
Blackstone reached the first stage of capital raising for
its 5 billion yuan fund in April. Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific
region, Blackstone continues to invest from its global fund.
However, it has done a smaller amount of deals -- when
measured by value -- in Asia than rivals KKR & Co LP (KKR.N)
and TPG since the financial crisis of 2008, according to data
from London-based research firm Preqin. Blackstone has done
$1.6 billion of deals, compared with over $4 billion each by
TPG and KKR. [ID:nS1E78C121]
Before joining Carlyle, Luo worked as an investment banker
with what is now Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).
Luo worked on a number of deals, including the IPO for
CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's sale
of a strategic stake to Citigroup Inc (C.N).
He is currently on leave and is expected to begin work with
Blackstone later in the autumn.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; editing by Gerald
E. McCormick and Andre Grenon)