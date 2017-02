Sept 20 Blackstone Group (BX.N) hired Yi Luo from rival Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] as a senior dealmaker for China, as the private equity giant builds a team in the region under Asia head Michael Chae, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Luo will be a senior managing director based in Shanghai and report directly to Chae, one of the sources said.

Blackstone and Carlyle declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Derek Caney)