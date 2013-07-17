Blackstone to buy Agile Electric Works for $100 mln-sources

MUMBAI, July 17 U.S. private equity giant
Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy a majority stake in
Indian auto parts maker Agile Electric Works, which controls
Igarashi Motors, for about $100 million, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Blackstone declined to comment, while Agile was not
immediately available for comment.
Indian investment bank Mape Advisory Group is advising the
seller, the sources said.
Blackstone, known for large buyout deals globally, has made
16 private equity investments totalling $1.7 billion in India
but only two of those were for a controlling stake, in a country
where outright private equity buyouts are rare.
The Agile deal will be Blackstone's third such acquisition.
Private equity investments in India were up 28.9 percent to
$5.8 billion in India during the first two quarters of 2013,
according to data compiled by VCCircle, an industry tracker.