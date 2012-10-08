版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 14:48 BJT

Blackstone invests $100 mln in Indian tractor manufacturer

MUMBAI Oct 8 The Blackstone Group has invested $100 million for a 12.5 percent stake in India's International Tractors Ltd (ITL), the U.S. private equity company said in a statement on Monday.

ITL, which manufactures tractors, is the flagship company of India's Sonalika Group.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐