版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 18:53 BJT

Blackstone set to sell Kloeckner Pentaplast-sources

FRANKFURT, June 21 Blackstone Group LP is set announce the sale of its debt-laden German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast to hedge fund SVP and junior lenders, three people familiar with the matter said.

These people on Thursday said that senior lenders would get back loans at face value, but that Blackstone would lose the remaining equity stake worth about 100 million euros ($127 million).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐