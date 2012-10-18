版本:
2012年 10月 18日

Blackstone exec calls collusion suits 'malarkey'

Oct 18 Lawsuits alleging private equity firms colluded in dealmaking are a "bunch of malarkey" and may be politically motivated, the president of Blackstone Group LP said on Thursday.

Tony James also said that he expects the economy to grow faster than it has so far this year, absent any major upsets.

