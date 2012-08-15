版本:
New Issue - Blackstone sells $650 mln in 2-part notes

Aug 15 Blackstone Holdings Finance Co LLC
 on Tuesday sold $650 million of senior notes in two
parts in the 144a private placement market, said market sources.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: Blackstone Holdings Finance 
TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.106   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 4.98 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/17/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 325 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 95.831   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 6.57 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/17/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 375 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

