New Issue - Blackstone sells $650 mln in 2-part notes

Aug 15 Blackstone Holdings Finance Co LLC on Tuesday sold $650 million of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: Blackstone Holdings Finance TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.106 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 4.98 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/17/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 325 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 95.831 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 6.57 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/17/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 375 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A