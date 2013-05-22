UPDATE 1-Blackstone, Prologis pay $960 mln for warehouses-sources

By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK May 22 Blackstone Group LP and
Prologis Inc have agreed to buy a portfolio of 17
million square feet of warehouse and distribution centers whose
majority owner is Lehman Brothers for about $960 million, two
sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
Under the deal, Blackstone's IndCor Properties Inc will
operate about 9.5 million square feet of properties in Reno,
Nevada. Prologis will buy the remaining properties that are
chiefly in Pennsylvania and some in Las Vegas, the sources said.
The sources did not want to be named because they were not
authorized to speak on the record about the pending deal.
Through a series of deals dating back to 2010, Blackstone
will have a portfolio of about 100 million square feet of
warehouse and distribution centers, managed under IndCor. That
makes Blackstone one of the top three owners of warehouse and
distribution centers, typically referred to as industrial real
estate. IndCor's chief executive is Tim Beaudin, the former
executive vice president of Catellus Development Corp, which
Prologis acquired in 2008.
If Blackstone chooses to take IndCor public, the IPO is not
likely to happen this year, one source said.
The deal for the properties, comes after Blackstone
announced on Monday it would buy 4 million square feet of
warehouse and distribution centers from First Potomac Realty
Trust for $241.5 million.
Within the past three years, Blackstone has digested big
bites of the industrial real estate sector. Last year, it paid
$770 million for 65 U.S. properties owned by Australia's Dexus
Property Group. It also took control of about 95
warehouse and distribution centers, a mostly
California-portfolio known as CalWest, from Walton Street
Capital LLC by buying the debt on the portfolio.
Rent and occupancy in the U.S. industrial real estate sector
have been slowly improving over the past few years, with
occupancy picking up at a more rapid rate over the past few
quarters, Green Street analyst John Stewart said.
"However, the run up in asset values is definitely
outstripping the improvement in fundamentals," he said. "It says
we are in a low-return world."
Lehman first became involved in the property in 2007 when it
agreed to provide about $1.5 billion in the form of a debt and
equity loan to Prologis - then known as ProLogis - to acquire
the properties known as the Dermody industrial portfolio. But
the investment bank got stuck with the majority of the
properties during the credit crisis. Lehman got stuck with 80
percent of the portfolio, and Prologis 20 percent.
Representatives from Blackstone declined to comment, and San
Francisco-based Prologis was not immediately available to
comment. Brokers from Eastdil Secured marketed the portfolio,
which attracted "robust" interest, one source said.
This week, Lehman, which emerged from bankruptcy last year,
continued its efforts to repay creditors, raising $1.88 billion
selling claims it had against its former brokerage.