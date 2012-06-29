Blackstone nears $13-bln real estate fund target-sources

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
NEW YORK, June 29 Blackstone Group LP has raised more than $12 billion for its latest real estate fund, putting it within reach of its $13-billion fundraising target, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Blackstone declined to comment.
The fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, is the largest buyout fund by capital targeted globally, according to market research firm Preqin.
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: