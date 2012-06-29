版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 30日 星期六 01:12 BJT

Blackstone nears $13-bln real estate fund target-sources

NEW YORK, June 29 Blackstone Group LP has raised more than $12 billion for its latest real estate fund, putting it within reach of its $13-billion fundraising target, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Blackstone declined to comment.

The fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, is the largest buyout fund by capital targeted globally, according to market research firm Preqin.

