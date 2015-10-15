Blackstone posts third-quarter loss as asset values drop

Oct 15 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, reported a third-quarter
economic net loss on Thursday as the stock market plunge weighed
on the value of its portfolio, though it generated more cash
through asset sales.
Blackstone said economic net income (ENI), a metric of its
profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market
valuation of its portfolio, was a loss of $416 million in the
quarter, versus a $758.4 million profit a year ago.
This translated into a negative ENI per share of 35 cents,
more than the average 29 cents forecast by analysts in a Thomson
Reuters poll.
Distributable earnings, which show actual cash that is
available to pay dividends, rose 1 percent year-on-year to $692
million.
Total assets under management were a record $333.9 billion
as of the end of September, up 17 percent year-on-year.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 49 cents per
common unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)