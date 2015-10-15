UPDATE 2-Blackstone posts third-quarter loss as asset values drop

(Adds CEO comment, details)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Oct 15 Blackstone Group LP, the largest
alternative asset manager, reported its first quarterly economic
net loss in four years on Thursday, as the summer's stock market
plunge weighed on the value of its portfolio, even as it
generated more cash.
Blackstone's private equity, real estate, corporate credit
and hedge fund assets all declined in value in the third
quarter. Most of the New York-based firm's capital however is
locked in long-term funds, which do not have to sell assets if
valuations are low, so the losses were mostly on paper rather
than realized.
Blackstone's earnings will be seriously affected if
corporate valuations continue to be suppressed over several
quarters. And if the market for initial public offerings remains
as challenging as it has been this week, Blackstone will be
hampered in its ability to exit some private equity investments.
In the third quarter, the firm continued to generate cash by
selling assets selectively at high valuations, and said it
expected bargains to come to the market.
"Recent market volatility should create opportunity for us,
and we have raised an industry-record $97 billion of capital
over the past year to pursue such opportunities," Blackstone
Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman said in a statement.
Blackstone said economic net income (ENI), which takes into
account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, was a
loss of $416 million in the quarter, versus a $758.4 million
profit a year ago.
The negative ENI per share was 35 cents, versus the average
negative 29 cents expected by analysts in a Thomson Reuters
poll.
Blackstone's private equity funds depreciated 2.3 percent in
the quarter, while the value of its opportunistic real estate
funds was down 0.1 percent.
Distributable earnings, which show actual cash available to
pay dividends, rose 1 percent year on year to $692 million on
strong asset divestments.
In the quarter, Blackstone sold British-based holiday resort
group Center Parcs to investment firm Brookfield Property
Partners, unloaded office space at the Manhattan
building once occupied by the New York Times to Columbia
Property Trust Inc.
Assets under management totaled a record $333.9 billion at
the end of September, up 17 percent year on year.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 49 cents per
common unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)