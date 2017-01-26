UPDATE 1-Buyout firm Blackstone Q4 earnings beat forecasts on broad gains

(Adds details)
NEW YORK Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the
world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its
investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the
stock market.
The firm said it earned an economic net income - a key
earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for
unrealized investment gains or losses - of $811.6 million after
taxes between October and December, up 86 percent from $435.7
million a year earlier.
That translated to an economic net income of 68 cents per
share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 64
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, distributable earnings, which shows cash that is
available to pay dividends, was down by about a fifth at $691.8
million compared with a year ago.
The New York-based firm said private equity investments,
which account for about a quarter of the $366.6 billion that it
manages, appreciated 10.7 percent in 2016, roughly in line with
a 9.5 percent gain in the S&P 500 stock index.
The firm's real estate business, the biggest and most
lucrative of all its units, posted gains of 11.1 percent in
2016, as economic income more than doubled to $395.4 million in
the fourth quarter.
Returns in credit investments enjoyed the steepest gains for
the year, climbing between 18 percent and 23 percent, helped by
appreciation in energy holdings.
Hedge funds, which had a troubled year, reported gains of
3.5 percent for the year.
Indeed, Blackstone confirmed last month that it had started
winding down its "big bet" hedge fund Senfina Advisors LLC after
it faced mounting double-digit losses on its investments in
2016.
The biggest among U.S. private equity firms by the amount of
cash it manages, Blackstone's roughly $100 billion real estate
arm is the largest of its kind in the business and helps to
differentiate it from its peers.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)