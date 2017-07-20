FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout firm Blackstone Q2 earnings grow but miss forecasts
2017年7月20日 / 中午11点35分 / 1 天前

Buyout firm Blackstone Q2 earnings grow but miss forecasts

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Blackstone Group LP reported slightly lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, after strong gains in real estate holdings were offset by a pullback in credit investment performance.

Blackstone said it earned an economic net income (ENI), a key metric for U.S. private equity that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses, of $705 million in the second quarter, or 59 cents a share.

That translated to a 36 percent increase in ENI compared to a year ago, but was below the 62 cents a share forecast of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum

