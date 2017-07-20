FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
UPDATE 1-Buyout firm Blackstone Q2 earnings grow but miss forecasts
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 中午12点25分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Buyout firm Blackstone Q2 earnings grow but miss forecasts

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on real estate, credit investments)

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Blackstone Group LP on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that grew but was a touch lower than expected, as strong gains in real estate holdings were eroded by a pullback in credit investment performance.

Blackstone earned an economic net income (ENI) of $705 million in the second quarter, or 59 cents a share, up 36 percent from a year ago, but below the 62 cents a share forecast of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ENI is a key metric for U.S. private equity that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses.

Distributable earnings, or actual cash available for paying dividends, climbed 58 percent to $781.4 million from a year ago. That, in turn, translated to 63 cents a share.

In terms of performance, Blackstone's real estate arm, which made up 28 percent of its total business, stood out as the firm sold property investments such as European warehouse firm Logicor for $14 billion in the quarter.

Performance fees in the real estate business jumped 155 percent to $494.1 million while investment income leapt 236 percent to $37.1 million.

Credit investments had a less stellar quarter after a drop in commodity prices dragged on energy holdings. As a result, performance fees slumped 68 percent to $35 million between April and June compared to a year earlier.

Led by co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, who is an economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, New York-based Blackstone is the largest of U.S. buyout firms and managed $371 billion as of the end of the second quarter.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below