Blackstone's earnings soar as it exits investments

BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
April 18 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported on Thursday a 28 percent rise in profit in the first quarter of 2013, as its private equity, real estate, credit and hedge fund units successfully sold assets.
Blackstone reported economic net income, a measure of its profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, of $628.3 million, up from $491.2 million a year before.
Distributable earnings, which show actual cash that is available to pay dividends, rose in the first quarter 134 percent to $379 million.
Total assets under management were a record $218 billion as of the end of March, up 15 percent year-on-year.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 30 cents per common unit, up 200 percent year-over-year.
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets