CORRECTED-Blackstone quarterly earnings slump 62 pct amid weak world equity markets

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show most recent Thomson Reuters poll estimate was 47 cents per share)

July 16 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported a 62 percent slump in second-quarter earnings, blaming weak global equity markets that weighed on the value of some of its holdings.

The New York-based firm said on Thursday economic net income (ENI), a metric of its profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, was $508 million in the second quarter, down from $1.33 billion a year ago.

This translated into ENI per share of 43 cents, below the average estimate of 47 cents per share in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.

Distributable earnings however, which shows actual cash that is available to pay dividends, were a record $1 billion in the quarter, up 35 percent year-on-year.

Total assets under management hit a record $332.7 billion as of the end of June.

Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 74 cents per common unit.