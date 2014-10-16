CORRECTED-Blackstone reports 18 percent rise in third-quarter profit

(Corrects analysts' estimate to 72 cents per share, not 81 cents per share)

Oct 16 Blackstone Group LP, the largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, missing many analysts' expectations.

Blackstone, whose investments include the Weather Channel, shoemaker Crocs Inc and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , said economic net income, a metric of profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, was $758 million for the quarter, up from $640 million a year earlier.

This translated into ENI of 66 cents per share. Analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll had forecast 72 cents on average.

Distributable earnings, which show actual cash that is available to pay dividends, rose 115 percent in the third quarter to $672 million.

Assets under management were $284 billion at the end of September, up from $279 billion at the end of June.

Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 44 cents per common unit. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)