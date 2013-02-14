版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 15日 星期五 07:38 BJT

Blackstone largely sticks with SAC Capital, gets better terms

Feb 14 Blackstone Group, one of the world's most powerful hedge fund investors, is largely sticking with Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors but has negotiated more favorable liquidity terms, spokesman Peter Rose said in a statement.

The news came on the day investors had to notify Cohen's $14 billion fund whether they were sticking with him or leaving as the firm faces heightened scrutiny in the government's insider trading investigation.

Sources said Blackstone had roughly $550 million invested with SAC, making it the largest outside investor in Cohen's fund.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐