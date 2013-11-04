Blackstone, ICBC unit to buy stakes in China shopping mall operator

HONG KONG Nov 4 Global private equity firm Blackstone Group has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese shopping mall operator and developer SCP Co Ltd for an undisclosed value, SCP said in a statement on Monday.

SCP said in a separate statement that ICBC International Holdings, a unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , has also agreed to buy a 6 percent stake in the company.

Unlisted SCP will have total assets valued in excess of $2 billion after the deal, according to the company.