Blackstone-backed hedge fund's asset value down 15 pct in H1 - report

July 19 The net value of the assets managed by
Senrigan Capital, backed by Blackstone Group, fell almost
15 percent in the first six months, Bloomberg reported, citing a
performance estimate sent to investors.
Senrigan Master Fund's assets dropped to about $754 million
at the end of June, according to the document, after surpassing
$1 billion at the start of the year, the news agency said. The
document did not give a reason for the fall.
Senrigan's spokeswoman Katarina Bendle declined to comment.
The Hong Kong-based fund is one of only five or six hedge
funds in Asia to hit $1 billion in assets post-2008. In June,
Blackstone, the world's biggest money manager, raised its
exposure in the Asia-focused fund by putting up another $50
million on top of its $150 million in seed capital when the fund
was launched in 2009.