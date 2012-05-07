Blackstone buys StarHub business park in first Singapore deal

May 7 Private equity group Blackstone Group
has made its first acquisition in Singapore, buying the
StarHub Green project from Germany's SEB Asset Management for
S$215 million ($173 million).
Blackstone bought the 400,000-square-foot business park as
part of an opportunity real estate fund, according to a source
familiar with the deal. SEB and Blackstone agreed to the terms
of the deal last week, the source said.
SEB, which held the business park in an open-ended property
fund, was facing redemptions and opted to liquidate the asset,
the source said. Singaporean mobile phone and television
operator StarHub, majority-owned by sovereign wealth
fund Temasek Holdings, is the anchor tenant in the
building.
The transaction comes as European financial institutions
seek to raise capital through asset sales, with French banks
such as BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and
Credit Agricole all offloading portfolios of loans in
a bid to deleverage.
SEB Asset Management is based in Germany and is a unit of
Stockholm-based bank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.
The company had been trying to sell the property for some time,
the source said.
Blackstone, one of the world's largest private equity and
alternative-investment companies, has about $38 billion in real
estate assets. It recently established an office in Singapore
that is expected to house a private-equity real estate team. The
company is among a number of global players such as KKR & Co. LP
that are expanding in Southeast Asia and building teams in
Singapore.
Blackstone and SEB officials declined to comment on the deal
when contacted on Monday.