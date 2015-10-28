UPDATE 1-Taiwan's TFCC allows Blackstone to inspect books before potential stake deal

* TFCC says gives Blackstone access to its books
* Blackstone seeks to buy 37 pct in TFCC, its 1st Taiwan
foray
(Updates to change sourcing to TFCC)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Oct 28 Taipei Financial Center Corp
(TFCC), which operates skyscraper Taipei 101, said it has
allowed Blackstone Group to examine its financial books
ahead of a potential stake purchase in it by the U.S. private
equity firm.
The decision, which came after TFCC's board meeting on
Wednesday, paves the way for Blackstone to eventually make an
offer for a 37.17 percent stake in TFCC estimated at up to $700
million, in what would be the U.S. firm's first investment in
Taiwan.
The approval TFCC has given to Blackstone is based on
principles of no violation of regulations, of maintaining
company business secret and keeping confidentiality, TFCC said
in a statement.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter had earlier
on Wednesday told Reuters about TFCC's nod for Blackstone to
inspect its books.
Blackstone is in talks to buy the stake and has assured the
Taiwan government it will not use Chinese-backed money to fund
it, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Tuesday.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)