UPDATE 1-Blackstone among potential bidders for Versace stake - sources

* U.S. private equity firm among potential minority
investors
* Versace to choose shortlist of buyers for 15-20 pct by
year-end
* Ardian, Permira, FSI among other likely candidates
MILAN, Oct 9 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone
is among potential bidders for a minority stake in
Italian fashion house Versace, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Versace, which is selling a 15-20 percent stake to fund
growth, is yet to draw up a short list of potential buyers and
is still considering expressions of interest, other sources
said.
A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.
Versace, known for its tight-fitting dresses popular with
stars like Lady Gaga, will choose two or three potential
investors by year-end before starting talks, one of the sources
said.
Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said in September
Versace planned to finalise a shortlist of potential investors
by mid-October.
Private equity firms Ardian and Permira are likely
candidates to take a minority stake in the company, along with
Italy's state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano, sources
say.
The stake sale is one step towards a public listing for the
company, which Ferraris said in September could take place in
the next three to five years.
Versace is entirely controlled by the family of late founder
Gianni Versace, whose sister Donatella has a 20 percent stake,
brother Santo 30 percent, and niece Allegra 50 percent.
Blackstone has made investments in Italy before, including
in northern Italian lakeside theme park Gardaland. It is
currently in talks with Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup
over the sale of some real estate in
Milan.
Italian luxury brands have attracted strong interest from
foreign investors recently, leading to the sale of top brand
Valentino to a Qatari fund in 2012, and cashmere company Loro
Piana to French conglomerate LVMH earlier this year.
Many Italian luxury groups, including Giorgio Armani,
Ermenegildo Zegna, Roberto Cavalli and Missoni, are still
controlled by their founders and founding families.
Two luxury companies that have chosen to list in Milan,
Salvatore Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli,
have both seen their shares gain more than 50 percent in the
past year.