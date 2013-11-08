FEATURE-Knock! Knock! Solar company wins converts going door to door

| LAKE FOREST, Calif.
LAKE FOREST, Calif. Nov 8 On a sleepy suburban
street near Los Angeles, Reno Mendenhall walks up to a modest
home and knocks on the door. The tall, blonde, 31-year-old is so
clean cut that he says he is sometimes told he looks like
Britain's Prince William.
A woman comes to the door and Mendenhall, dressed in gray
shorts and a bright orange polo shirt that says Vivint, begins
his sales pitch. He's tried two blocks of houses without
success.
Mendenhall began knocking on doors a dozen years ago,
dressed more formally - he was a missionary for the Mormon
Church in Brazil. These days he is a foot soldier in the small
army of salesmen who pitch Vivint Solar, the fast-growing
rooftop solar installation and financing business owned by
Blackstone Group LP.
"I'm kind of numb to rejection," Mendenhall said, describing
what he learned in two years pounding the pavement for the
church. "It helps you talk to people. I think other people who
have served missions would say the same."
In fact, Vivint Solar, a startup founded by an entrepreneur
and former Mormon missionary, finds members of The Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who knocked on doors as part
of their own missions are among its best salespeople, making up
about half the salesforce.
Homeowners so far like what they are hearing: the company
installs panels at no cost to the homeowner, charging for the
electricity used at a rate that is 20 to 30 percent lower than
the rate charged by the local utility. The contracts last for 20
years, and the rate goes up slightly each year.
Vivint and its backers own the systems, and the company is
able to keep customers' costs low thanks to the confluence of
government subsidies and falling prices for solar equipment.
The homes are still connected to the electric grid though,
allowing Vivint to sell excess power to the local utility and
provide electricity when the sun is not shining.
Vivint has quietly amassed a 9 percent share of the U.S.
residential solar installation market just two years after
entering the business.
It's no small feat given the head start of older residential
solar rivals like Verengo Inc and market leader SolarCity Corp
, shares of which have soared more than 500 percent
since their December public market debut. And though Vivint said
it is not eyeing the public markets just yet, solar analysts and
investors are bullish on its prospects, thanks to the company's
unique sales approach.
"They have been very aggressive since they entered the
space," said Shayle Kann, who follows the U.S. solar market for
GTM Research. "They've done very well. They are efficient and
quick and their turnaround times are very fast."
THE NEW AVON
Most of Vivint's growth has come from converting homeowners
to solar customers on their front doorsteps and at kitchen
tables in the same way the likes of Avon Products Inc
and Mary Kay Inc won over cosmetics buyers.
"It's still a misunderstood or unapproachable product,"
Vivint Solar's Chief Operating Officer, Brendon Merkley, said in
an interview. "When you can sit down next to someone at their
home and say 'You can do this with zero money down and start
saving immediately,' that works very very well."
The financing schemes allow homeowners to avoid the $20,000
to $30,000 upfront cost to install a typical home system.
Blackstone bought Vivint Solar's parent company, Vivint Inc,
a year ago for more than $2 billion. Formerly known as AFX Alarm
Systems, the Provo, Utah company started selling alarm systems
door-to-door in 1999. Founder Todd Pedersen said knocking on
20,000 doors as a missionary in the Dominican Republic inspired
the business plan. Vivint had $400 million in revenue last year.
It does not disclose how much of that came from solar.
Blackstone saw Vivint's door-to-door sales strategy as
"unique and attractive," enabling it to acquire customers at a
low cost, Blackstone's Peter Wallace, who led the firm's
investment in Vivint and sits on its board, said in an email.
Blackstone, an alternative asset manager led by billionaire
investor Stephen Schwarzman, plans more IPOs of its assets, but
Wallace would not comment on a potential Vivint Solar IPO.
Vivint Solar last month hired former energy investment
banker Thomas Plagemann to help it raise funds for solar
projects and, potentially, to consider selling bonds or other
debt backed by its solar contracts.
The U.S. solar market has grown dramatically in recent years
thanks to generous state and federal incentives and a 60 percent
drop in the price of solar panels in less than three years.
The door-to-door strategy works best in densely-populated,
often urban locations where other solar providers are less
dominant, according to Kann, who said the risk is that Vivint
will run out of room to grow in those areas. Merkley says that
scenario is "years and years away."
SolarCity Corp is the market leader in financed
solar systems and the top residential installer, with 26 percent
of the market. The Elon Musk-backed company and other installers
dabble in door-to-door sales, but none has an operation like
Vivint's. SolarCity spokesman Jonathan Bass said the company has
used canvassing as part of its sales strategy "for quite some
time," but would not give specifics.
SMALL BEGINNINGS
Vivint Solar began just two years ago with three sales
people in New Jersey and now employs 900 people in seven states,
thanks in large part to its parent company's resources. The
company has "toyed with" marketing solar to some of the 750,000
Vivint Inc customers, Merkley said, but at this point sees them
as more of a "strategic reserve."
"We know we can create customers excellently right now from
whole cloth," Merkley said.
The backbone of Vivint Inc's salesforce has historically
been Mormon college students, recently returned from religious
missions, who sell the company's alarm systems on their summer
vacations. Mendenhall, for instance, sold alarm systems from
Alaska to Georgia for five summers before joining the solar
unit. The father of three now manages the company's new Orange
County, California office.
The salesforce is diversifying, however. About half of
Vivint Solar's nearly 200 sales staff are recruited locally
outside the Vivint establishment.
ACROSS THE KITCHEN TABLE
Financed solar systems have grown to dominate the
residential solar business in the last few years, and the market
is expected to reach $5.7 billion in 2016, up from $1.3 billion
last year, according to GTM Research.
Under most financed models, ownership of a residential
system is transferred to a financial institution that can claim
a federal tax credit worth 30 percent of its value. The
homeowner pays for either the panels or the power they generate
monthly.
Just since August, Vivint has raised $740 million to finance
its solar projects from undisclosed institutions.
Unlike other companies who finance solar systems, Vivint
offers only one product: the power purchase agreement, or PPA.
Under that model, the customer buys the power they consume from
Vivint instead of their utility.
SolarCity and others, on the other hand, offer several
choices: customers can lease their solar panels for a monthly
fee, elect a PPA agreement, or buy them outright if they wish.
But Merkley said Vivint's streamlined offering isn't a
drawback. Rather, it is a critical part of making its sales
pitch easy to understand in a brief exchange.
"I still struggle to explain to my mother how a lease
works," Merkley said, calling the PPA "inherently simpler... The
salesforce can more effectively explain it across the kitchen
table."
Back in Orange County, Mendenhall is asked to come back, and
a few days later he does so - selling solar takes persistence.
On the second trip, he makes the sale.