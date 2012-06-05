Blackstone may clinch West Coast properties-sources

* June 8 deadline for Walton Street to repay loans-sources
* Blackstone positioned to take over properties-sources
* Blackstone shopping for debt financing-sources
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, June 5 Blackstone Group LP
could be days away from gaining control of 23.8 million square
feet of warehouse and distribution centers from Walton Street
Capital LLC if Walton defaults on loans used to buy the
properties, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Friday is the deadline for real estate private equity
company Walton Street to repay some $2.45 billion of maturing
senior and junior debt it used in 2007 to buy West Coast
Industrial Portfolio (formerly known as CalWest) for $2.75
billion, the sources said. The portfolio is comprised of about
95 properties mostly in California, Washington and Arizona.
Walton said in an email that it believes the portfolio is
valued at about $2.1 billion, or 86 percent of the $2.45 billion
of outstanding debt.
Blackstone owns or controls most of the junior debt on the
portfolio. Walton Street, based in Chicago, is unlikely to repay
the loans on the portfolio, said two of the sources, who asked
not to be named because they were not authorized to speak
publicly about the matter.
If Walton Street defaults, Blackstone is in line to repay
the senior loans and take the property. That could come in the
form of a foreclosure or Walton could transfer the deed to
Blackstone. Walton Street said the portfolio's debt would not
become the burden of Walton Street's funds, and it is not tied
to its other properties.
Walton Street expects the West Coast Industrial Portfolio to
return more than 55 percent of its invested equity, primarily
from property cash flow. It said that over the past 12 months
the portfolio generated about $54 million of distributable net
cash flow after debt service and management fees.
Over the past two years, Blackstone has bought or gained
control of seven of the eight layers of junior debt. Those loans
carry a face value of $1 billion, one of the sources said,
adding that Blackstone bought them at a "very significant"
discount.
Blackstone spokeswoman Heather Lucania declined to comment.
During the financial crisis the value of warehouse and
distribution centers declined 32 percent to 40 percent,
depending upon the location, according to Moody's/RCA CPPI
indexes. While values have recovered somewhat, they are still
off 27 percent to 19 percent from 2007, according to the
indexes.
Occupancy for the portfolio was 93 percent when Walton
Street bought it, Green Street Advisors analyst Eric Frankel
said. He said occupancy today is in the mid 80s, and like most
warehouse and distribution centers rental rates are low.
Blackstone is shopping for $1.35 billion to finance
repayment of $1.45 billion of debt coming due that it already
does not own, one of the sources said.
That includes a $1.1 billion mortgage and the most senior
slice of junior debt owned by General Electric Co,
another of the sources said.
Blackstone began buying warehouse and distribution centers
near the bottom of the market in 2010 and has amassed about 45
million square feet of the commercial real estate known as
"industrial property".
If it adds on the West Coast Industrial portfolio and a
pending acquisition of 69 U.S. properties from Dexus Property
Group, Blackstone will own over 80 million square feet
of warehouse and distribution centers in the United States.
Warehouses and distribution facilities, sometimes as large
as 17 U.S. football fields, are often built near highways,
airports and shipping ports. The hulking concrete shells are
stuffed with goods headed for stores. Tenants of these centers
include shippers, manufacturers and retailers.
Investors like this type of commercial real estate because
the income is steady and the properties require little capital
for upkeep, Green Street's Frankel said.