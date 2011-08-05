Blackstone to invest blns in German wind farm - FT

LONDON Aug 5 Blackstone (BX.N) is set to
announce its largest renewable energy deal with the investment
of a combined 2.5 billion euro ($3.5 billion) into the
construction of Germany's biggest ever offshore wind farm, the
Financial Times said on Friday.
The newspaper said the U.S. private equity firm group will
announce on Friday that it has secured financing for an
80-turbine wind farm in the North Sea, which it plans to
complete constructing by 2013.
The 1.2 billion euro project, dubbed "Meerwind," which was
first announced in 2008, is set to produce enough power to
service 40,000 households.
Blackstone will also unveil plans for an estimated
investment of 1.3 billion euro in a project of 64 wind turbines
for which it has already acquired a permit.
Sean Klimczak, Blackstone managing director, told the FT
the group was in talks to buy a third German permit as it
wanted to create the first established offshore wind company.
Blackstone was unavailable for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)