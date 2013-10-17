版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone sees little impact from government shutdown

NEW YORK Oct 17 Blackstone Group LP President Tony James says most CEOs of its companies believe the government shutdown did not have much impact on its companies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐