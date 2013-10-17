版本:
2013年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Blackstone to stay in Hilton for years after IPO

NEW YORK Oct 17 Blackstone Group LP CEO Stephen Schwarzman says firm will likely remain shareholder in Hilton after IPO for many years to come. Further company coverage:
