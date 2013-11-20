版本:
BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes

Nov 19 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc : * Announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes * Notes will have initial conversion rate of 34.8943 shares of co's class a

common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
